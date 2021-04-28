From April 23 to May 20, the state of exception will be in force in 16 of 20 Ecuadorian provinces. President Lenín Moreno signed the decree on April 21 because of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. During these weeks a new curfew will also be imposed.

The 16 provinces affected by the state of exception are: Azuay, Imbabura, Loja, Manabí, Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas, Guayas, Pichincha, Los Ríos, Esmeraldas, Santa Elena, Tungurahua, Carchi, Cotopaxi, Zamora, Chinchipe and El Oro Sucumbíos

What time does curfew start?

The Curfew starts at 8:00 p.m. and ends at 5:00 a.m. the next day, this measure lasts from Monday to Thursday. Meanwhile, from Friday to Sunday, the curfew begins at 8:00 p.m. and ends at 5:00 a.m. on Monday, without interruption. Meetings and the sale of alcohol are also prohibited during the mobility restriction.

The urban transport serves 50% and inter-provincial 75%, restaurants, shopping centers and gyms will only have a 30% capacity. There are several exceptions to all these measures, health services, public safety and essential sectors are exempt from complying with the restrictions.