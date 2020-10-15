“I am afraid this is not a drastic measure to change the curve of the epidemic”, reacted, on franceinfo Wednesday 14 October, Nathan Peiffer-Smadja, infectious disease specialist at Bichat hospital in Paris, after the new announcements from Emmanuel Macron, and in particular the establishment of a curfew, to stem the resumption of the Covid-19 epidemic.

>> Covid-19: curfew, exceptional aid, self-tests … What to remember from Emmanuel Macron’s announcements

The President of the Republic announced the establishment of a curfew between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. in Île-de-France and in the metropolitan areas of Grenoble, Lille, Lyon, Aix-Marseille, Montpellier, Rouen, Saint- Etienne and Toulouse.

When you observe clusters, it’s a lot in business, in universities and schools. It is not a measurement which is activated and which is proportional to the number of clusters that can be observed. Nathan Peiffer-Smadja, infectious disease specialist at CHU Bichat to franceinfo

Nathan Peiffer-Smadja regrets that this curfew only targets “bars and restaurants but there are other places where transmission is important and which will remain active”.

“The hospital and intensive care units are increasingly under strain and the beds are increasingly occupied by covid patients. This is a problem”, he detailed. In the hospital “the supply of beds will be extremely low“, because “the Covid is gradually eating into the rest of the hospital’s activities”.

For the infectious disease specialist, “The solution to avoid viral transmission is to avoid unmasked contacts outside the people you live with. The lever that has been activated is that of bars and restaurants via the curfew”. According to him, the president should have insisted more on “Teleworking, which is important because we see a lot of clusters in companies, it has not been encouraged so much. There are a lot of clusters in companies”.

Emmanuel Macron indicated that we would have to live with this virus at least until the summer of 2021, a prospect that is not “at all pleasing, but it is true that it has been several months that we agree on this to say that we did not go out” of this epidemic “Given the modes of transmission, we cannot imagine anything that will slow down the epidemic. The vaccine, if it arrives, it will take time to administer it to the population. It will take the support of the population”.