It will be possible, in some cases, to move despite the curfew in effect from Saturday, October 17, provided you have a derogatory certificate. The form “will be available on the government.fr site before midnight” on Friday, October 15, indicates Sandrine Aramon on the 19/20 set. In the early evening, the authorities “tweaked with comma” the document, which should be “similar” to that used during containment. It will be to download in digital format, to print or to write by hand. The certificate will be valid for one hour.

Travel between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. may be made for health reasons, for work, also with a certificate from the employer, for travel, for help to a dependent third party or to take his dog out in a radius of 1 km. A fine of 135 euros is provided for in the event of non-compliance with the instructions, and may go up to 3,750 euros for repeat offenders.

