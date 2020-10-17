The document was released on Friday by the Interior Ministry. The curfew put in place to curb the Covid-19 epidemic concerns Ile-de-France and eight metropolises: Grenoble, Lille, Lyon, Aix-Marseille, Montpellier, Rouen, Saint-Etienne and Toulouse. It comes into effect overnight from Friday to Saturday at midnight.

The Ministry of the Interior unveiled, Friday, October 16, the derogatory certificate necessary to travel between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. in areas on maximum alert affected by a curfew, in Ile-de-France and in eight metropolises ( Grenoble, Lille, Lyon, Aix-Marseille, Montpellier, Rouen, Saint-Etienne and Toulouse). The curfew, introduced to curb the Covid-19 epidemic, comes into force in the areas concerned overnight from Friday to Saturday, from midnight.

Several exceptions were presented by the government on Thursday, during a press conference: in the areas concerned, it will be possible to travel between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. for health reasons, for professional reasons, to help “a loved one in a situation of dependency”, to take a train or a plane or to take your pet out. But it will be necessary to present this certificate in the event of an inspection. Offenders will be subject to a fine of 135 euros.

>> Proof of business trip:

Click here to download the certificate.

>> The exceptional travel certificate

Click here for download the certificate.