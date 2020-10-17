Since Friday October 16 at midnight, then every day from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for at least four weeks, a curfew has been applied in Ile-de-France and in the metropolitan areas of Lyon, Lille, Toulouse, Montpellier, Saint-Etienne , Aix-Marseille, Rouen and Grenoble.

Here is the detail of the exceptional reasons for travel:

Travel between home and place of professional activity or the place of education and training.

or the place of education and training. Consultations and care cannot be insured remotely and cannot be deferred; consultations and care of patients with long-term illness and the purchase of medication.

cannot be insured remotely and cannot be deferred; consultations and care of patients with long-term illness and the purchase of medication. Travel for compelling family reasons , for assistance to vulnerable and precarious people or childcare.

, for assistance to vulnerable and precarious people or childcare. Travel for people with disabilities and accompanying them.

and accompanying them. Judicial or administrative summons.

Participation in missions of general interest at the request of the administrative authority.

Travel related to transits for long distance trips.

Short trips, within a maximum radius of one kilometer around the home for pet needs.

Any offender will be liable to a fine of 135 euros then, in the event of a double repeat offense (three frauds in total), to 6 months’ imprisonment and a 3,750 euros fine.

In the event of a repeat offense over the next fifteen days, the fine will be increased to 1,500 euros. After three repeat offenses, a 6-month prison sentence and a fine of 3,750 euros may be given.