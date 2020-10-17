Since Friday October 16 at midnight, then every day from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. for at least four weeks, a curfew has been applied in Ile-de-France and in the metropolitan areas of Lyon, Lille, Toulouse, Montpellier, Saint-Etienne , Aix-Marseille, Rouen and Grenoble.
Here is the detail of the exceptional reasons for travel:
- Travel between home and place of professional activity or the place of education and training.
- Consultations and care cannot be insured remotely and cannot be deferred; consultations and care of patients with long-term illness and the purchase of medication.
- Travel for compelling family reasons, for assistance to vulnerable and precarious people or childcare.
- Travel for people with disabilities and accompanying them.
- Judicial or administrative summons.
- Participation in missions of general interest at the request of the administrative authority.
- Travel related to transits for long distance trips.
- Short trips, within a maximum radius of one kilometer around the home for pet needs.
Any offender will be liable to a fine of 135 euros then, in the event of a double repeat offense (three frauds in total), to 6 months’ imprisonment and a 3,750 euros fine.
In the event of a repeat offense over the next fifteen days, the fine will be increased to 1,500 euros. After three repeat offenses, a 6-month prison sentence and a fine of 3,750 euros may be given.
