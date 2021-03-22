Hamburg’s corona numbers are skyrocketing. A curfew could help. But the debate about it angered the CDU in the Hanseatic city.

Hamburg – The discussion about a night curfew has caused great resentment among Hamburg’s CDU. “While Travel to Mallorca* take place, curfews are being discussed in Germany. That understands

nobody more, “complained CDU country chief Christoph Ploß in an RTL interview.

In a draft resolution for the renewed Corona summit, the Federal Chancellery had one Consider night curfew* drawn. On Monday, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) met with the prime ministers of the federal states to find ways out of the corona pandemic. The countries apparently rejected the curfew.

The suggestion was not found in a later paper. Since the incidence in Hamburg has been above the 100 mark for six days, a restriction on going out for the Hanseatic city could have been considered, reports the Hamburg news portal 24hamburg.de. *24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.