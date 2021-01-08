The governor of Jujuy, Gerardo Morales placeholder image, announced this Friday that in the province no restriction measures will be taken regarding circulation and nighttime activities, given the low rates of coronavirus infections that are currently registered.

This was pronounced through a publication on its official social networks, in which, in addition, it announced the reinforcement of controls for compliance with prevention measures and asked “not to lower your arms.”

The governor’s publication was known minutes after the press conference that the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero, gave a toast at Government House, in which he announced that the national government empowered the provinces to implement restriction measures on circulation and nighttime activity.

“Within the framework of the epidemiological situation in some areas of the country and taking into account the favorable context that we have today in the province of Jujuy, we define to reinforce controls and deepen prevention measures, without restriction of schedules and activities to the extent that current contagion rates are maintained, “Morales said.

He warned, however, that “if there is a considerable increase in cases” the province will “adapt to the restriction measures to avoid a second wave of infections “.

“We know from experience that the good sanitary conditions we have today they are very precarious and they depend on the individual and social responsibility of the entire Jujuy people, that is why I call on you not to lower your arms, to continue respecting the protocols and to continue taking care of us, “the provincial president finally indicated.

Jujuy has been registering a slight increase in confirmed cases of coronavirus, having reported an average of 15 infections per day between Tuesday and Thursday of this week.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the province had a total of 18,605 positive cases and 855 deaths, according to the latest official report released on Thursday.

The decision made by the Government of Jujuy is similar to the one already announced by the neighboring province of Salta, where there will also be no restrictions, beyond the power given by the national government to the provincial leaders to limit the night.

In Salta they also explained that activities will be restricted only when the health situation warrants it, something that does not happen at this time since there is no sustained increase in infections. And that these measures will be adjusted to the departments specifically affected.

They clarified that this Friday the epidemiological situation does not require new limitations since few daily cases are registered (this Thursday there were 65) and, even, there is less affectation of exclusive beds for Covid-19 of which only about half are occupied.

“From the conversations it is clear that not all the provinces live the same reality, in particular ours did not have an increase in cases and that can be seen in the daily report that we publish regarding the number of infections, and not only there are no increases but in many opportunities there is decrease “. explained the Minister of Government, Human Rights, Labor and Justice of Salta, Ricardo Villada.

