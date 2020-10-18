In nine metropolises, the curfew took effect on Saturday, October 17, 9 p.m. In the regions concerned, 12,000 police and gendarmes are mobilized to enforce the curfew. In Lille (North), zero tolerance for a 23-year-old who was traveling at 9.15pm: “I arrived ten minutes late, a quarter of an hour is the first evening. I don’t mind but we’re not robots. “It is sanctioned with a fine of 135 euros. For a manager of a restaurant, the treatment is not the same. His certificate is not fulfilled but the reason is valid; the police are teaching.

Show of force in Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône), where 260 police officers are deployed throughout the metropolis. The prefect wants to strike hard: “A huge part of the population respects the confinement. We owe those who respect him, than those who don’t respect him not be sanctioned“, explains Christophe Mirmand, prefect of the Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur region. On the outskirts of the old port, motorists’ checks are increasing. Four passengers are in a car, at more than 10:30 p.m. The driver’s words are not going to convince the gendarmes. “I thought it had to start tonight at midnight“, he explains. However, on the whole, the measure is respected.

