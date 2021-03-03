Travel to a lawyer must be authorized after 6 p.m., the Council of State ruled on Wednesday, despite the curfew. The prohibition which hitherto weighed on this access to the law carries a “ serious and clearly illegal infringement “ fundamental freedoms. The summary judge had been seized by the order of lawyers of the bar of Montpellier. The inability to consult a legal professional after 6 p.m. “Is of such a nature as to make it difficult, or even, in certain cases, impossible to access a lawyer under conditions which comply with the requirements of respect for the rights of the defense “. The Council of State also noted that the curfew weighed heavily on “Unevenly “ on citizens. A business manager could benefit from the general exception to go, after 6 p.m., to his lawyer’s office. Unlike an employee or a consumer with whom he was in conflict. Mr. T.