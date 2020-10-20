“For that to be respected, you have to have hope”, estimated Renaud Muselier, president of the region South Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Tuesday October 20 on franceinfo, about the curfew applied in the metropolis of Aix-Marseille-Provence, in Île-de-France and in seven other metropolises in order to curb the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic.

“You don’t heal yourself if you don’t think you’re going to be healed. You don’t constrain yourself if you don’t think tomorrow will be better”, he continued, believing that“you have to live with” the epidemic.

“I am a trained doctor and a former emergency physician, explained Renaud Muselier. you have to be calm, level-headed and do things in a measured way. And we must not give any hope. Today, let’s take it seriously to have a beautiful Christmas. You need hope in life. “

We have the Christmas holidays coming up, let’s organize the end of this semi-confinement to have a nice Christmas holiday with the family. Renaud Muselier, president of the South Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region to franceinfo

“To return to normal life, you have to mask yourself, you have to wash your hands, you must not kiss”, he stressed, however.