In the capital, the hour of the curfew has struck 21 hours. The sidewalks are emptying and the City of Lights slowly plunges into silence. The Champs-Élysées are unrecognizable; only taxis and delivery men walk the most famous avenue in the world. “It changes a bit, it’s perfect. I will be able to make a delivery quickly“, rejoices, Saturday, October 17, a delivery man on a scooter on the avenue.



The restaurants were prepared for this by opening 18 hours. “Normally I don’t arrive at a restaurant at this time, it feels a bit weird“, testifies a client. Shortly before 21 hours, the curtains of the restaurants have been drawn and the last spectators of the plays will not be able to prolong the evening. “I admit that having to come home so soon after is a little frustrating, we would be fine for a drink“, testifies a spectator. Others had to cancel their restaurant reservations.

The JT

The other subjects of the news