It is an entire sector that is in disarray. The world of culture hoped to benefit from an exception in the face of the curfew which starts on Friday October 16 at midnight. Although supported by Roselyne Bachelot, the minister to whom the sector is attached, no exception will be granted. Present in front of the Olympia for the concert of Vincent Delerm, the journalist France Télévisions Alexandre le Quéré reports “that after this evening, there are no more concerts planned for a week. Many artists had already canceled their tour“.

The journalist adds that the artists try to adapt, by advancing the schedule or by playing twice in a row, like Vincent Delerm. The spectators, for their part, are mixed. “It’s hard to get out of work at 4 p.m.“, estimates a woman. A young man does not have any illusions:”It’s going to be nothing for a month or more.“An older lady would, for her part,”ready to take half a day off to attend a play“whose schedule would have been brought forward.

