The curfew measure that will affect Île-de-France and eight metropolises from Friday, October 16 at midnight continues to divide the country. The world of culture, in particular, strongly contests this decision and can count on the support of the Minister of Culture, Roselyne Bachelot. Live from the Ministry of Culture, France Télévisions journalist Catherine Demangeat reports that the minister would like 9 p.m. to be the time of departure from a theater or a cinema and not the time when spectators must be at home.

However, “the same morning, Bruno the Mayor opposed a categorical ‘no’ to this idea. But for the moment, neither the Élysée nor Matignon is closing the door, it is debatable. There will be a meeting today in Bercy, to study new measures to help the cultural sectors“, notes Catherine Demangeat.