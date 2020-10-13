How to deal with the second wave of the Covid-19 epidemic? This is the question the government has been asking itself since the start of the school year with several restrictive measures taken in a dozen major cities in particular. For the fifth time since the start of the Covid-19 health crisis, Emmanuel Macron will address the French, Wednesday October 14, from 7:55 p.m. Unlike the four previous speeches, the Head of State will this time be interviewed by Anne-Sophie Lapix (France 2) and Gilles Bouleau (TF1). Before that, a Health Defense Council is organized on Tuesday, October 13. Franceinfo reviews the measures available to the government.

Curfew

It is perhaps the measure envisaged that worries the most. Asked about LCI, the Minister for Citizenship, Marlène Schiappa, recognized that this option could not be ruled out. “Nothing can be excluded since the virus continues”, she said.

▶ @EliMartichoux : “A curfew in Ile-de-France, is it possible?”. @MarleneSchiappa : “Everything is possible. Quite honestly, nothing is to be excluded […] Other measures are on the table and are being considered very locally “. The Interview on # La26. pic.twitter.com/PFk6aHuKQv – LCI (@LCI) October 13, 2020

This measure has already been mentioned in the last opinion of the Scientific Council on September 22, as recalled The world (paid item). But this one warns that this measure “strong” and “very restrictive” might not be “accepted” by the population, especially as hospitals are currently not saturated.

Moreover, according to Point, three curfew scenarios are being considered at the top of the State, particularly in the Paris region. The first at 8 p.m., the second at 10 p.m. and the last at 11 p.m. In Guyana, the curfew is still in place, from midnight to 5 a.m. This measure would indirectly prevent private gatherings, since the executive cannot legislate on private places.

A re-containment

This is the option that seems to be completely ruled out by the government. She was never mentioned “nationally or locally”, according to a government source cited by The world. Despite everything, the scientific council on Covid-19, still in its opinion of September 22, is in favor of localized containment. “The scientific council has identified the interest of territorial confinement, which metropolitan areas must be ready to implement if necessary”, is it written in this last opinion.

A social bubble

This is another measure considered by members of the scientific council to limit the spread of the virus. To fight against the number of contaminations without confining, the concept is simple: each household must choose a limited number of people with whom it will have close contact. In Belgium, this measure was applied with a tonnage limited to four people. However, this option remains controversial, as we have explained to you.