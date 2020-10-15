Emmanuel Macron announced Wednesday October 14 that curfews would be imposed from Saturday for a month, or even until December 1, in Ile-de-France and in eight metropolises from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. to deal with the health situation “worrying”. This curfew will apply for at least four weeks in Paris and its region, “where the virus is circulating very actively” as well as in the metropolitan areas of Aix-Marseille, Grenoble, Lille, Lyon, Montpellier, Rouen, Toulouse and Saint-Etienne.

Aix-Marseille: Michèle Rubirola is “angry” and calls for “means”

“I’m mad”, reacts Michèle Rubirola, mayor of Marseille, Thursday on France Bleu Provence. She believes that the curfew is not the right solution today, to fight against the epidemic. For her, this “night confinement” will weigh too heavily on the economic level. “The Marseillais will pay, by the suppression of their pleasures, by an economic precariousness”, she adds. For Michèle Rubirola, we urgently need to invest in hospitals. Wednesday evening, the Mayor of Marseille, reacted on Twitter. “Marseille will remain effective against the Covid, but insists that the government really strengthen rapid tests and the means to hospitals and caregivers.”

Grenoble: “Emmanuel Macron is sailing by sight”, says Eric Piolle

Éric Piolle, EELV mayor of Grenoble, believes that the President of the Republic “sail by sight” since the start of the health crisis. “The President of the Republic himself says that he has not lost control, but that it is necessary to regain control. He sails on sight. There is a measure which comes to target the private space, where Obviously, contamination is occurring. There will perhaps be less perverse effects than in the previous measures. “ The environmentalist mayor shares his “concerns” for restaurateurs ‘and all the sectors that are going to sink “ after the announcement of this curfew.

“When we have lost control, when we have exhausted the hospital by ultraliberal measures for 15 years, we come to drastic measures that impact our social life and our mental health massively”, denounces Eric Piolle.

Lille: “Particularly difficult measures”, deplores Martine Aubry

“We must apply the measures announced by the President of the Republic, even if we would have preferred a curfew later in the evening”, regretted Thursday morning on Twitter the PS mayor of Lille Martine Aubry. “These measures are particularly difficult for the world of culture and restaurant owners, who in Lille have all respected health protocols. We will continue to help them and ask the government to step up their support”, can we read in a second tweet.

The mayor of Lyon Grégory Doucet has not yet reacted.

Montpellier: unheard of since World War II, according to Michaël Delafosse

In the metropolis of Montpellier, all mayors understand the measure, but are obviously worried about the economic and psychological consequences. “Never since the Second World War, it has been given to us to live such a situation”, commented Michaël Delafosse, Mayor of Montpellier and President of the Metropolis, at France Bleu Hérault. “I was on the phone at the moment with a restaurateur who was in tears. We will have a responsibility, it is to be alongside these professionals”, adds the chosen one.

Paris: “A new ordeal”, believes Anne Hidalgo

“It is a new ordeal, and we will face it, together and in solidarity with caregivers”, reacted the mayor of Paris, Wednesday on Twitter, after the announcement of the establishment of a curfew from Saturday in the capital and in Ile-de-France. “Faced with the strong circulation of Covid-19 in France and in Paris, we must remain united and apply the measures announced by the President of the Republic, even if they are tough.” Anne Hidalgo ensures that “Paris will continue to support all those who bring it to life: traders, restaurateurs and the whole world of culture”. The mayor of Paris has “also a thought for the most fragile, isolated people and our youth, already severely tested by this crisis”.

Rouen: “A disaster for the territory”, fears Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol

The socialist mayor of Rouen Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol, guest of France Bleu Normandie Thursday, “takes note” of this “disaster for the territory”. The mayor of Rouen calls for the “responsibility and civic sense” of each one. He believes that it is not time to take a critical look at the government’s action. “I will not be the last to contribute when it takes place”, he adds, “but today is the time for action, republican action and solidarity”.

Saint-Etienne: “An admission of weakness”, notes Gaël Perdriau

“The decision that has been taken is an admission of weakness, reacts on France Inter the LR mayor of Saint-Etienne, Gaël Perdriau. This shows the ineffectiveness of the measures taken since August. “ The mayor of Saint-Etienne points to wasted time, according to him. “The situation in hospitals is catastrophic. I am not at all certain that the President of the Republic took advantage of the six months which separated us from the first wave to adapt the hospital system to this second wave.”

“I have the feeling that the president is sailing on sight, insists Gaël Perdriau. We react urgently. The government is constantly chasing the news, while it is there to anticipate, to protect the French. ” The president of Saint-Etienne Métropole adds that the virus does not circulate by “intermittent” : “Before 9 pm, you go to school, you go to work, you go on public transport, you will meet people.”

Toulouse: “the coup de grace” for certain sectors, fears Jean-Luc Moudenc

The mayor of Toulouse Jean-Luc Moudenc is worried “of the economic and social consequences of these measures”. “You have to put yourself in the shoes of the professionals concerned, underlines Jean-Luc Moudenc. They suffered considerably during the period of confinement. They’ve been pretty much recovering for the past few months. “ He fears that the curfew will be “the coup de grace and may these four weeks be fatal to many of them”. He wishes that either “quickly implemented an increase in state support for these professionals. Otherwise, it’s simple, they will die and destroy tens and tens of thousands of jobs.”

“Our republican duty to be alongside the State, adds Jean-Luc Moudenc, to assist him in this particularly difficult period.” He specifies that he will “coordinate” with the prefecture to examine the modalities of application of the curfew. And decide on the mobilization of the municipal police alongside the national police.