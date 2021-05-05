ofCindy Boden shut down

The Corona Ordinance is intended to give people who have been vaccinated and recovered freedoms. Peter Pytlik from the Bavarian Police Union explains to Merkur.de how the regular checks will continue.

Berlin – As early as next weekend (from May 8th) it could get a bit crowded again at night on Germany’s streets. If everything goes as planned in terms of time – i.e. the Bundestag and Bundesrat decide quickly – the federal ordinance to relax those vaccinated and recovered from corona will take effect. This gives these groups back basic rights that are currently severely restricted. But what are the consequences of the new regulation, especially in the area of ​​regular controls?

Briefly summarized the planned easing for vaccinated and convalescent people:

Contact and exit restrictions are no longer applicable

Equality with those who have been tested, i.e. daily tests for shops or visits to the hairdresser, for example, are no longer applicable

Obligation to quarantine after a trip abroad only if those affected return from a virus variant area

But: Mask requirements and distance rules remain in place

Two areas of relaxation are particularly crucial with regard to controls: the elimination of contact and exit restrictions. This means that those affected in regions with a high incidence will soon be able to travel privately again late at night. In addition, vaccinated and convalescent people should be able to meet again without restriction on the number of people.

Corona rules are relaxed for vaccinated and convalescent people – additional work for the police?

Even now there are exceptional cases of curfew, such as the way to or from work. The police carry out normal checks. But if more people are allowed out again soon, how much will the effort for the police officers increase?

“A full control would not be feasible at all in terms of personnel and would also not be effective,” says Peter Pytlik, state chairman of the Bavarian Police Union, on request Merkur.de. “As before, the controls can only be carried out during the daily patrol duty or if the police receive relevant information.”

Relaxation for corona vaccinated and convalescent people: Which documents do those affected have to carry with them as proof?

It is therefore important that those who have been vaccinated and those who have recovered can show relevant documents. Pytlik expects specifications in the ordinance as to what exactly this must be: “It must be clearly regulated which requirements must be met (vaccination certificate / certificate, etc.) in order to be able to make use of these ‘regained freedoms’.”

So far it has been said that proof of a complete vaccination should be accepted on paper or digitally in German, English, French, Italian or Spanish. Anyone who received their last required individual vaccination at least 14 days ago is fully vaccinated. With the vaccines from Astrazeneca, Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna, the two weeks must have passed after the second injection. You should have to prove that you have recovered again with proof of a positive PCR laboratory test, which was at least 28 days and a maximum of six months ago.

Control of the corona rules: forgery of documents is a problem

With such documents, the subject of forgery-proofness quickly comes into play, which is already hotly debated around the electronic vaccination pass. “We should strive for a kind of ID based on existing identification documents such as ID cards or driver’s licenses, which contain forgery-proof features and are uniformly regulated nationwide and Europe-wide and offer us as the police a corresponding degree of security,” says Pytlik Merkur.de.

“Documents can always be forged, regardless of whether they are in paper form or if they are issued otherwise. But it always represents a falsification of documents ”, with criminal consequences, said Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) in a statement on Tuesday. “There are already controls today and they are carried out with a great deal of sensitivity and that is exactly how it will be in the future.”

More and more free riders on the way? Minister appeals to everyone’s sense of responsibility

The easing of the contact and curfews for some also increases the risk of free riders. Unvaccinated people can go into hiding more easily, so to speak. It will be interesting in the future to see in which situations there are frequent problems with controls and violations. But the minister first appeals to the citizens’ sense of responsibility not to abuse the new rules. Because in the end, the regulation is now a first step towards normality. And the better the corona numbers develop, the sooner the next will follow. (cibo)

