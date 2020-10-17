The terraces of bars and restaurants are full, for the last time, in Paris, Friday evening October 16. “We will try to push until the end“, testifies a young man at the table. Restaurant owners do not all share its lightness and fear that they will no longer have any customers from Saturday, October 17, which marks the entry into force of the curfew announced by Emmanuel Macron. AT Lyon (Rhône), the chef of the restaurant Le Président, Christophe Marguin, will open from 6.30 p.m.

Customers may not all be there. “I’ll be at work if it’s weekdays”, testifies one of them, while another plans to change his habits and to go to the restaurant “rather at noon than in the evening”. Laurent Piroué, the chef of the restaurant Les p’tites canailles, remembers the long confinement, and is not very optimistic. “We are going blind. On December 1, we are not sure that we are open”, he said.

