In Lille (North), Paris, Lyon (Rhône) or Montpellier (Herault), 20 million French people experienced their first evening of curfew, Saturday, October 17. As we approach 9 p.m. on a Lille terrace, the restaurateur reminds customers that the establishment must close its doors. Customers have to go home.“It’s misery. 8:30 p.m., no more social life, it’s over!“, testifies a client. “It’s true that it’s not too easy to adapt, when you’re a student, on weekends you want to enjoy a little“, explains a local resident.



Since Saturday, October 17, a dozen large cities have been subject to a curfew of 9 p.m. at 6h in the morning. In the streets of Paris, the contrast is striking with the usual atmosphere of a Saturday evening. The police are stepping up the checks. Those who work must have an employer’s certificate, offenders risk a fine of 135 euros. Saturday, October 17 in Paris, the curfew seemed generally respected.