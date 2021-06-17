The corona vaccine candidate from the Tübingen-based pharmaceutical company Curevac has long been a beacon of hope. However, following the announcement of the latest data, the disappointment is great.

Tübingen – The Tübingen-based pharmaceutical company Curevac crashed while launching a corona vaccine. As the company from Baden-Wuerttemberg said in a mandatory stock exchange announcement on Wednesday, according to an interim analysis, the vaccine candidate CVnCoV only achieved an effectiveness of just 47 percent against corona disease “of any severity”.

Originally, the biotech company had announced that the approval of the in-house corona vaccine candidate CVnCoV in the European Union could take place in the second quarter of 2021. However, the clinical trial data now speak a different language. For a long time, CureVac was considered to be the bearer of hope in the increasingly sluggish corona vaccination campaign. As a result, the company's share price plummeted significantly on Wednesday and Thursday, how Kreiszeitung.de* analyzed.