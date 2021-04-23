The vaccination in Germany could go much faster. Does CureVac’s vaccine act as a beacon of hope in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic?

The vaccination process in Germany is slowly picking up speed, but it could be much faster – if it weren’t for the doubts about the corona vaccine from AstraZeneca. Most Germans have lost confidence in the British vaccine due to the cerebral vein thrombosis as a possible side effect, the vaccination stop and the back and forth regarding the recommendation. Numerous Vaccinated persons refuse vaccination with AstraZeneca *.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was also recently discussed, too Trigger cerebral vein thrombosis* to be able to. Only the two mRNA vaccines from Biontech and Moderna still seem trustworthy. But there is another bearer of hope that could accelerate the vaccination process in Germany and create renewed trust: the mRNA vaccine* of the Tübingen biotech company CureVac.

CureVac vaccine as a beacon of hope in the fight against the corona pandemic

The Tübingen-based company is expecting both the application for approval and the approval itself in the second quarter of this year, said a spokesman for CureVac – possibly one could Admission even in May* respectively. The clinical development is in the final phase and the data for the rolling approval process by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) are expected in good time, according to CureVac, reports the German press agency (dpa). Also the The federal government is already expecting the CureVac vaccine from June*.

The health expert Karl Lauterbach (SPD) recently called on Twitter for an emergency approval for CureVac, since gaps for “the large group of under-60s” urgently need to be filled. The corona vaccine CnCov developed by CureVac is currently being tested in an advanced phase with around 40,000 participants. In an additional study* I also have a complete one Protection against a fatal infection by the South Africa virus variant B.1.351* proven, it was said.

CureVac vaccine as a beacon of hope: “We want to win the race for the best vaccine”

Together with the pharmaceutical company Bayer* CureVac is working to make the first generation of the vaccine available as quickly and widely as possible. The European Union has now secured 225 million cans and an option for 180 million more cans, said CureVac. Major shareholder Dietmar Hopp declared in September that the race for the first vaccine was clearly lost.

But we want to win the race for the best vaccine and we have a good chance there

The vaccine should get by with a lower dosage of the active ingredient, which makes the vaccine more tolerable and the production costs are also lower. In addition, the vaccine from CureVac should be able to be stored at normal refrigerator temperature.

CureVac vaccine as a beacon of hope: 300 million vaccine doses by the end of the year

The Tübingen-based company expects to be able to manufacture 300 million doses of its CnCov vaccine by the end of the year and up to a billion doses in 2022. CureVac already has a concrete plan for rapid production of the CureVac vaccine. The Tübingen-based company relies primarily on one Large number of partners across Europe*.

“Wacker Chemie” would like to start production at a plant in Amsterdam this month – according to the Manager magazine will be manufactured this year, 200 million next year. The Belgian factory “Wavre” of “Glaxosmithkline” is pursuing similar plans. In addition, the corona vaccine will be bottled by the Luxembourg contract manufacturer “Valneva” in two French plants, according to the Paris Ministry of Economics, from the end of May or the beginning of June.

“Novartis” is making a plant in Austria available for up to 50 million cans this year and 200 million next year. The Swabian producer Rentschler Biopharma announced in February that it could deliver up to 100 million vaccine doses a year. Also the vaccine is to be filled by CureVac in Heidelberg* – in a Celonic plant. In addition, CureVac is building its own large vaccine factory in Tübingen for one billion doses a year. But why is it taking so long for CureVac’s corona vaccine to be ready for approval? After all, was Biontech almost half a year faster?

Why is the CureVac vaccine taking so long to develop?

The company itself justifies the duration of the development of the corona vaccine with a lack of funding at the beginning of the pandemic last year. CureVac posted heavy losses for the 2020 fiscal year. Before taxes, the minus was 129.8 million euros, as CureVac announced. The losses are mainly due to the high costs for research and development of the corona vaccine. In the meantime, these have been partially offset by federal funding.

Since the summer of 2020, the federal government has also indirectly owned almost a third of the company through the KfW development bank. With the participation, Berlin wanted to secure the company against a possible takeover from abroad. According to its own information, the Federal Ministry of Research will invest almost 1.6 billion euros in research on Covid-19 in 2020 and 2021. Around 627 million euros of this will go to the vaccine manufacturers Biontech in Mainz and Curevac in Tübingen. *echo24.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

