The Covid vaccine candidate of CureVac “demonstrated 47% efficacy against Covid-19 disease of any severity and did not meet established statistical success criteria“. It is the first verdict that comes from the interim analysis of the international phase 2b / 3 study conducted on about 40 thousand people (Herald study). The results were communicated by the German company. The analysis evaluated the vaccine in a context of at least 13 variants circulating within the subset of the population examined The available data were communicated to the European Medicines Agency Ema. The German vaccine was one that the EU had focused on. On the total quantity of this pre-optioned vaccine candidate, the share for Italy is, according to the data originally communicated by the ministry, equal to 30.2 million doses.





The Data Safety Monitoring Board, the company continues in its note, has confirmed a favorable safety profile for the CVnCoV vaccine. The study is continuing until the final analysis elthe totality of the data will be evaluated for the most appropriate regulatory path, inform CureVac. “We were hoping for a stronger” intermediate “result,” said Franz-Werner Haas, CEO of CureVac. “We recognize that demonstrating high efficacy in this wide and unprecedented diversity of variants is a challenge. As we move towards the final analysis with a minimum of 80 additional cases, the overall efficacy of the vaccine may change,” he warned. 134 cases of Covid-19 were evaluated in the interim analysis. Of these cases, 124 were sequenced to identify the variant that caused the infection. The result confirms that only one case was attributable to the original SARS-CoV-2 virus. More than half of the cases (57%) were caused by variants of concern (VOC).

“NON-FINAL DATA”

The information available on the degree of effectiveness of CureVac’s Covid vaccine “that we have appears to be based on preliminary and not definitive results. It is important to have definitive and complete data on efficacy before making decisions and proceeding with discussions with the company”, European Commission Deputy Chief Spokesperson Dana Spinant said during a press briefing in Brussels.

“On this issue – adds spokesman Stefan de Keersmaecker – it is not up to us to comment. The safety and efficacy of vaccines are the responsibility of the EMA, on whose work we rely. We have a contract with the company”, but “we need a marketing authorization. We follow the story on the steering board “, he concludes.

EMA

The CureVac vaccine “is still undergoing rolling review, the new interim data communicated by the company will be evaluated in the context of this rolling review. Only then will the agency be in a position to define the next steps”. This was stated by Noël Wathion, Deputy Executive Director of the European Medicines Agency Ema, today during the periodic press briefing, commenting on the efficacy data below 50% for the CureVac vaccine.

CLEMENTS: “BIG DISAPPOINTMENT”

“Big disappointment” with interim results on CureVac vaccine candidate. “Evidently there is some element of weakness in this vaccine preparation that could have led to this result. It seemed to match the other two vaccines to mRna and instead the result was not in line. I hope that now they will take action by changing something”. This is how Massimo Clementi, director of the Laboratory of Microbiology and Virology of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan and professor at the Vita-Salute University, comments, the data below expectations.

“I don’t know if they will have to intervene on the fat particles” that surround the mRna. “This vaccine seems to have – he explains – small variations in RNA and more consistent variations in liposomes which are structured in a different way. It is also on this that the success of a vaccine may depend. We will have to see various things”. For Clementi, the result cannot be weighed only by the context rich in variants in which the vaccine was tested. “The other mRna vaccines work against the variants. I have heard that CureVac wants to continue with the experimentation and I hope that they can correct the shot having identified the possible problematic aspect. The fact is that now they must improve the performance of their vaccine candidate – he stresses. – otherwise I don’t think he has a big future

why this has happened and what they have changed if they will. At the very least, the consequence is that the times will lengthen “.