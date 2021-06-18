ofBerkan Cakir shut down

With the vaccine from Curevac you “reached your limits”, says Peter Kremsner. The head of the study also cites the main reason why the Tübingen vaccine did so badly.

Tübingen – even the federal government had put great hope in the vaccine from Curevac – and invested 300 million euros in the Tübingen company. But then on Wednesday evening the bitter news: According to the current clinical study, the vaccine is only 47 percent effective. Now the head of the study speaks plain text after the disaster. Peter Kremsner told BW24 * that the The side effects of the Curevac vaccine were “no longer acceptable”.

In addition, the director of studies makes for the Tübingen vaccine from Curevac currently little hope for the future.