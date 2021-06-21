On Friday, the share price of vaccine manufacturer CureVac slipped significantly. BaFin is now checking whether everything went well.

D.he financial supervisory authority BaFin is examining the fall in the price of the CureVac share for possible suspicion of market abuse or market manipulation. The share price of CureVac had fallen by more than 40 percent on Thursday after disappointing study results for the Covid vaccine from the Tübingen-based biotech company. On Monday, the rate rose 3 percent.

The “Rheinische Post” had previously reported, citing industry circles, that the Bafin was investigating the suspicion that someone from the companies CureVac or Bayer could have used their insider knowledge and sold shares in good time. Bayer is a cooperation partner of CureVac. Initially, no comments were received from CureVac.