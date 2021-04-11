CureVac is the vaccine hope from Tübingen. The delivery forecasts are promising. But first the company has to take the hurdle of approval. Is she coming in May?

Tübingen – The vaccine from CureVac would be the fifth vaccine to be approved in the EU alongside the active ingredients from Biontech / Pfizer, Moderna, Astrazeneca and Johnson & Johnson. According to the German company, this could not take that long. According to estimates, the vaccine could even be approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) earlier than previously expected.

“We are already very advanced in the third clinical test phase and expect the data for the final approval package,” said company spokesman Thorsten Schüller Augsburger Allgemeine. An advanced study is currently underway in Europe and Latin America with around 35,000 participants on the effectiveness of the vaccine candidate. CureVac therefore hope for approval “in May or June”. Most recently, the manufacturer assumed EMA approval by the end of June.

CureVac: A Billion Vaccine Doses Next Year? – New vaccine has clear advantages

But how much corona vaccine from CureVac can be expected? CureVac plans to continue producing up to 300 million vaccine doses this year, Schüller said. In the next year, the number will then increase significantly again. A billion vaccine doses would be envisaged. Schüller said the company and its production partners could produce significantly more than other manufacturers in systems of comparable dimensions. “Our vaccination dose is very low at twelve micrograms.” Other mRNA vaccines would require two and a half to eight times the amount of active ingredient for comparable protection. A clear advantage if you want to vaccinate quickly, as is currently the case in general practitioners’ practices.

Is the CureVac vaccine coming earlier than expected? © IMAGO / ULMER press picture agency

The company clearly sees the reason for the long wait for EU approval in financing difficulties at the start of development. The lack of financing options in spring 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, would have set CureVac back, said CEO Franz-Werner Haas Stuttgart newspaper Early April.

“At the beginning we did not have the opportunity to pay suppliers in advance and to reserve the necessary equipment and materials, that is, to make large investments.” This was only possible with a delay through financing rounds, a three-digit million grant from the Federal Ministry of Research and the IPO. Haas emphasized that “we could have been faster if we had the means earlier”. (chd with dpa and AFP)

