Carabinieri, operation in the agri-food sector: 6 complaints and 9 tons of food seized
THE Carabinieri of the Agri-food Protection Departments (RAC), in recent weeks, in carrying out checks aimed at the safety of the agri-food chain, they have inspected 30 activities of the sector throughout the countryfinding 25 administrative and 6 criminal offenses.
Violations emerged in the matter of traceability, labeling, evocation of PDO and PGI, as well as on wine legislation, which led to the seizure of about 9 tons of food products (meats, various types of cold cuts, confectionery products, cheeses), 2,018 liters of vinegar and 300 liters of winefor a total market value of approximately 127 thousand euros.
In particular:
- in provincia di Venezia, presso un’industria alimentare, sono state sequestrate 6.800 confezioni di prodotto a base di formaggio, per un peso complessivo di 1.143 kg ed un valore di mercato di 27 mila euro, nonché 87.000 guaine riportanti l’evocazione e riferimenti all’Asiago DOP, per indebito utilizzo ed indicazione della denominazione protetta in assenza della prescritta autorizzazione;
-
Administrative fines for a total of 65,000 euros are contested.
Read also:
The Fdi conference, here are the guests. So Meloni is a candidate for Palazzo Chigi
Center-right, Salvini’s ‘road map’ for unity. Exclusive Affaritaliani
Twitter to Musk? Accelerate the war between governments and digital powers. And Trump …
Tim, green light to the “discount” from Dazn: tight deadlines for the definitive yes
Died after breast surgery, “the beautician sutured the wounds with glue”
Guerra, Farage: “Why does the West no longer dialogue with Putin? Absurd”
France, throwing tomatoes on Macron at the first exit after re-election
The “Piazza dei Mestieri” supported by Enel Cuore Onlus opens in Milan
Snam, 2021 financial statements approved: de Virgiliis appointed Chairman
Astrazeneca, new office opened in Mind. It will host about 300 people
#Cured #meats #cheeses #sweets #wine #violations #Italy #maxi #kidnapping
Leave a Reply