Carabinieri, operation in the agri-food sector: 6 complaints and 9 tons of food seized

THE Carabinieri of the Agri-food Protection Departments (RAC), in recent weeks, in carrying out checks aimed at the safety of the agri-food chain, they have inspected 30 activities of the sector throughout the countryfinding 25 administrative and 6 criminal offenses.

Violations emerged in the matter of traceability, labeling, evocation of PDO and PGI, as well as on wine legislation, which led to the seizure of about 9 tons of food products (meats, various types of cold cuts, confectionery products, cheeses), 2,018 liters of vinegar and 300 liters of winefor a total market value of approximately 127 thousand euros.

In particular:



in provincia di Venezia , presso un’industria alimentare, sono state sequestrate 6.800 confezioni di prodotto a base di formaggio, per un peso complessivo di 1.143 kg ed un valore di mercato di 27 mila euro, nonché 87.000 guaine riportanti l’evocazione e riferimenti all’Asiago DOP, per indebito utilizzo ed indicazione della denominazione protetta in assenza della prescritta autorizzazione;

Administrative fines for a total of 65,000 euros are contested.

