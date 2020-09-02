In breakfast, we all like to eat something that is tasty in food and gives our body energy to work all day. In such a situation, most people like to eat yogurt for breakfast in one form or the other. But is yogurt at breakfast a healthy option? Learn here …

Is digestive but makes you sleepy

-If you are starting your day with yogurt, it can make you sleep instead of giving energy and increase the body sluggishness. So yogurt should never be a part of your first food. Although yogurt is a great part of breakfast. If you take care of some special things while eating it …

Understand the meaning of opposing things here

On the one hand, we are saying that curd is good for breakfast. On the other hand, they are also saying that eating it can increase lethargy. Actually, both these things are true. Eating curd will give you energy or lethargy depends on what is your way of eating curd.

The right way to eat yogurt for breakfast

Eat like this and do not eat yogurt like this

-You can eat curd with chapatti, paratha, shout etc. at breakfast. Eating one bowl of curd in breakfast is beneficial for the body and corrects the digestive system. Also, it is beneficial in giving energy to the body for the day.

-But curd should be consumed in breakfast only if you have eaten or drank something before breakfast in the morning. For example, you started the morning with water and then ate tea-toast, sprouts or dryfruits etc. After one hour if you eat curd for breakfast then you will not feel sleepy.

Different ways to eat yogurt for breakfast

Curd should not be eaten on an empty stomach

– You can use only sweet curd at breakfast in the morning. Avoid eating sour curd. Also, while eating curd for breakfast, you can add one teaspoon of sugar in it. If you do not have a sugar problem.

-If you start your day late due to any reason and do not have time to have breakfast, do not forget to eat empty curd. If you eat yogurt on an empty stomach, you will get a lot of sleep and you will feel very tired.

-This is because some people have the problem of low blood pressure by eating yogurt on an empty stomach. This reduces blood flow in the body and oxygen levels begin to decrease. This is the reason why one gets very fast sleep and feels like unconsciousness.

