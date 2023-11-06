Flood, Curcio: “There is no need to issue a red alert, people don’t know how to behave”

The flood that hit the Tuscany and with 7 deaths he continues to hold court and while the battle continues damage count a new controversy erupts. The head of Civil Protection Fabrizio triggered it Curcio that points the finger at one aspect: that is, that i deaths could have been avoided. “What can be done – says Curcio to La Stampa – is one better education of people to avoid deaths which are almost always due to a wrong behavior. If I told her that tomorrow there is red alert, what would she do? She wouldn’t know. We need a behavior manual“. According to Curcio, the problem does not concern the region alone: ​​”Italy, unfortunately, is a fragile territory. We have often built where we shouldn’t have. 94% of the Municipalities, or 7,400 centres, are at risk of floods, landslides and coastal erosion. There’s too much cementification wild and the territory gives us back what we have created with disastrous events that are intensifying. Climate change is a reality that needs to be addressed, but so is the fragility of our territory“.

“In this latest flood in Tuscany – continues Curcio to La Stampa – the rain gauge stations they recorded a amount of rain more than double than that monitored in the past. We must therefore also deal with this aspect, those who say that the climate change it doesn’t affect. But the problem, according to Curcio, is first of all cultural: “The other day I heard a man being interviewed on TV saying: “When the rain increased I went down to the garage to move the car“. Well there is nothing more wrong than that behavior. It went well for that citizen but often you die just going down to the garage or staying on the ground floor.”

That is to say doing the exact opposite than what the rules impose in the event of an alert. For the head of Civil Protection “we need an awareness campaign that starts from schools to progress to other levels as well. Type information on television that educates citizens to adopt non-risky behaviors. We have already undertaken an advertising campaign entitled “I don’t take risks” intended for the 600 municipalities most at hydrogeological risk.

