“There is still a lot of work to do to recover on Red Bull” (Charles Leclerc); “Red Bull is too fast” (Oscar Piastri); “Red Bull is like an F1 racing in the middle of the F2s″ (Toto Wolf); “The battle, close, is only behind Verstappen” (Carlos Sainz); “Win a competition? I’m not convinced I can compete with the Red Bulls” (Lewis Hamilton). And, finally, the dominator, his majesty Verstappen who at Spa, for a change, not only won but humiliated everyone: “We are fast and it shows. Our car flies”.

Now, after the embarrassing Belgian GP (on lap 35 Verstappen even said in the pits “How about I do a pit stop training? Just to keep us trained”), the point is simple: what will the FIA ​​invent to contain this absolute domination and make F1 a sport again? That is, a championship where there is the possibility for the participants to win? In the history of Formula 1, the federation has intervened heavily (although obviously it has never admitted it) with new regulations to interrupt the domination of Ferrari, then that of Red Bull, then that of Mercedes. But now it seems difficult to find a way to stem Verstappen’s team. And this for a very simple reason: Red Bull flies and nobody knows why. The RB19, in fact, doesn’t have a specific strong point (engine, aerodynamics, suspension, power unit) but is strong due to an infinite and mysterious series of factors. Our Carlo Platella is going crazy trying to explain to readers what the secrets of this blue, orange and red missile are (and if he discovered it he would probably no longer work for FormulaPassion but would be hired by an F1 team). Consequently, now, the Federation cannot – as it did in the past – curb the excessive technical power of an element by intervening on it. Not only that: today there is the limit of the budget cap which limits costs and therefore makes it more difficult to recover the difference in performance. Result? We would not like to be in the shoes of Stefano Domenicali and partners.