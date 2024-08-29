Patrick Burnett was part of the Lide group, founded by João Doria; those investigated moved R$7.5 billion illegally

The PF (Federal Police) arrested the curator of Lide Inovação, Patrick Burnett, on Wednesday (Aug 28, 2024). The arrest is part of the operation Concierge, which investigates crimes against the financial system and money laundering. According to the police, 14 people are suspected of forming a gang that allegedly moved R$7.5 billion.

Lide Inovação is linked to Lide, a group of business leaders founded by João Doria, former governor of São Paulo.

The operation investigated two digital banks, Inovebanco, of which Patrick Burnett is president, and T10 Bank, founded by José Rodrigues, who was also arrested by the PF.

According to the police, digital banks, also called fintechs, operated without authorization from the Central Bank.

Other side

To the Poder360, Inovebanco denied involvement in the case. Read the full response:

“The company informs that, only on the morning of this Thursday (29th August), its lawyers had access to the contents of the investigation. The company vehemently denies having any connection with the facts mentioned by the police authorities and reported by the press, which will be demonstrated throughout the process. And it emphasizes its full willingness to collaborate with the investigations.”

THE Poder360 reached out to the Lide group to ask if they would like to comment on Patrick Burnett’s arrest, but received no response.

He also contacted T10 Bank via email to ask if he would like to comment on the arrest of José Rodrigues. There was no response by the time this report was published. The text will be updated if a comment is sent.