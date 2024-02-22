Curator Mathieu Souren has a problem. He really wants to win the summary proceedings against a tenant of two large greenhouse complexes in Brabant. But if he wins, he will be left with 16 million freshly sown cucumbers and lots of peppers. “And as a curator I don't know much about growing vegetables.” The underlying conflict is deadly serious: the curator suspects bankruptcy fraud of 11 million euros.
Cyril Rosman
