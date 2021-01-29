Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority provided preventive and curative services to camel owners and livestock breeders participating in the activities of the fourteenth edition of the Al Dhafra Festival, as part of the authority’s efforts to protect and enable biosecurity systems and promote best practices related to the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The authority participated in a mobile veterinary clinic for the festival’s activities and activities, which included a veterinary cadre of doctors and veterinary technicians, to ensure the safety of the participating camels, since the festival has received more than 587 auditors from the livestock breeders participating in the festival’s activities.

The veterinary clinic provided about 3735 analysis services for a number of participating camels, in addition to providing the service of identification and numbering of more than 790 camels and 261 heads of sheep participating in the various festival activities, in addition to dealing with 7 emergency cases, and providing care and treatment for them.

Veterinary services in the field

The authority also provided veterinary services to farm owners and breeders participating in the festival, including examinations, diagnosis and evaluation of participating animals, in addition to laboratory analyzes, identification and registration of animals, and services for spraying animals with insecticides to combat external parasites.

Participants in the festival activities benefited from the various services provided by the authority, in addition to getting acquainted with the best and latest international practices in the field of farm management, which includes the management of herd health by vaccinating livestock, controlling insects and parasites, and introducing the best practices of feeding animals with concentrated feed, during all stages of their growth and production. In addition to managing the safe disposal of waste, including dead animals, and determining the best means and times of pollination, and methods for choosing the strains that suit the different breeding purposes.

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority is keen to participate in the festival with the aim of introducing educators to the role of the vaccination campaigns that it carries out every year in enhancing the biosecurity in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and preserving animal health from various diseases and epidemics, which contributes to improving animal productivity and protecting them from potential epidemic diseases.