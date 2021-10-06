The minister of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply, Tereza Cristina, informed this Wednesday (6.Oct.2021) that she received the negative result for covid-19. She announced that “she returned to fulfilling the in-person schedule”.

On Thursday (30.Sep.2021), still infected, Tereza Cristina said through social networks that she was fine, with mild symptoms, following medical guidelines.

The minister announced the diagnosis of the disease on September 24 on her Twitter profile. At the time, he said: “I let everyone know that I tested positive for Covid19. I am well. I canceled my in-person appointments and I will remain in isolation during the period of medical orientation”.