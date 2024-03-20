AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 03/20/2024 – 13:17

Four generations of Corderos have crossed 100 km of sea between Venezuela and Curaçao to sell fruit and vegetables at Willemstad's emblematic floating market, which has been recovering in recent months after four years of closed borders.

“We have the best of the best,” one of the sellers told an island resident, about the avocados.

“It was very difficult. A lot of people depend on it”, comments René Cordero, 32 years old. “The reopening was great news for everyone, Venezuelans and locals, because it is a source of income for everyone.”

Like his father, grandfather and great-grandfather, René makes a living in this tourist market alongside colorful colonial-style buildings and the beaches of Willemstad.

Venezuela's borders with Curaçao, Aruba and Bonaire, Caribbean islands belonging to the Kingdom of the Netherlands as autonomous, were closed by order of Nicolás Maduro's government in 2019 and reopened in April 2023.

Curaçao received food and medicine sent by the United States as “humanitarian aid” requested by opposition leader Juan Guaidó, then recognized as “interim president” of Venezuela by the White House, in a failed attempt to remove Maduro.

The diplomatic crisis meant a pause for this market that began with the refinery operating in Curaçao, founded in 1918.

– Long tradition –

“I went on my first trip when I was 16, with my father,” Ramón, René’s father, tells AFP.

The family boat, Francisca I, is moored behind their point after making an eight-hour crossing of the Caribbean from La Vela de Coro (state of Falcón, northern Venezuela).

These traders buy their merchandise from the large import and export ships that arrive in Curaçao, many also coming from Venezuela, and resell it on the market. They stay in Willemstad for two months before returning home and planning their next trip.

A difficult obstacle has been the mandatory repairs of the boats due to their deterioration during long anchorage. Of the approximately 30 vessels in the floating market dynamics before the closure, six are active.

Ramón sold animals from a pig farm he owned to raise the necessary money and started investing in the dangerous migratory route of the Darién Jungle, between Colombia and Panama towards the United States.

After visiting seven countries, he says, he returned to Venezuela due to President Joe Biden's tightening immigration policy. And it coincided with the reopening of the border between Venezuela and Curaçao.

– Symbol –

“Here the price is a little better than in the supermarket and everything is fresh,” said local resident Carlos Veris.

Tourists are fundamental to this equation. “Cruises come close and that helps us a lot,” says René.

During the closure, Curaçao authorities authorized work at the market by Haitian artisans, who remained on site alongside Venezuelan vendors.

A sign on the street, donated in 2007 by the refinery, celebrates the tradition: “this floating market has been, for almost a century, a symbol of the brotherhood and sisterhood of two neighboring and brotherly peoples”.