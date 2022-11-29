Curaçao will not ignore apologies from the Netherlands for its slavery past. So says the chairman of the Platform Slavery and Legacy of Slavery Gilbert ‘Gibi’ Bacilio.

He thus responds to a reaction from Suriname. The way in which the Netherlands wants to apologize for its slavery past on December 19 has gone down the wrong way with Armand Zunder, chairman of the National Repair Commission Suriname (NRCS).

Zunder believes that the Netherlands is now moving much too quickly with the process of apologizing for its slavery past. He wants all those involved, including the natives and descendants of enslaved people in Suriname, to have a say in the formulation of the apology. If that does not happen, according to Zunder, there is a risk that those involved will not accept the apology, writes the True Time.

Bacilio does not see that happening, he tells ANP. "We have been emphasizing for two years that a mixed committee should consider the formulation of apologies, with people from the Caribbean part of the Kingdom and Suriname. The Netherlands has ignored that. And we regret that. But we are happy that there will be an apology."

Wording of the apology

He also emphasizes that State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen (Kingdom Relations) has reported via email to the six islands in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom and Suriname on Monday that they are open to contributions to the text. Bacilio: ,,The wording of the apologies is not finished yet.”

On Sunday, Joyce Sylvester, chair of the state Commission Against Discrimination and Racism, emphasized on the TV program Buitenhof that ‘not only the content, but also the tone of voice’ is important when apologizing. “You can mean well, but if it is not picked up that way and if the message is not received that way, you will not achieve anything.” That is why the government and other parties involved must meet ‘quickly’ to see what can still be ‘repaired’.

On Friday, the cabinet announced that the Netherlands, as a former colonizer, wants to apologize on December 19 in Suriname and Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Sint Eustatius, Saba and Sint Maarten. According to insiders, Minister Franc Weerwind (Legal Protection) will do so in Suriname, State Secretary Alexandra Van Huffelen (Kingdom Relations) in Curaçao, and Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the Netherlands.