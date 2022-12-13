The Curaçao government is going to appeal in cassation against the ruling made a week earlier by the Common Court of Justice on the island. The court advocates opening up marriage to people of the same sex. Curaçao does not see any legal obligation, neither national nor international, to open traditional marriage to people of the same sex.
#Curaçao #samesex #marriage #appeal #courts #obligation
Apartments | OP: Housing prices are clearly falling, and the capital region is expected to see a steep decline
OP's economists estimate that apartment prices will fall by an average of 4–6 percent next year in Finland.Finland the largest...
Leave a Reply