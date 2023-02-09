Caracas (AFP) – Curaçao went ahead of its neighbor Aruba and proposed this Thursday to Venezuela to reopen the common border on April 3, after four years closed.

These islands, which are part of the kingdom of the Netherlands but have autonomy, initially negotiated en bloc the restitution of connections.

But after talks broke down during a meeting on January 31, Curaçao stepped up.

During a Council of Ministers it was decided the day before “to propose to Venezuela that the reopening of the maritime and air border take place on Monday, April 3,” according to a statement.

“The technical details will be discussed between Curaçao and Venezuela if it agrees with the date that the Curaçao government proposes.”

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil welcomed this “decision that contributes to economic development, social interaction and the strengthening of our historical ties.”

the closure

Commercial exchange with the islands, also known as the ABC, averaged around 200 to 300 million dollars between 2010 and 2019, when the Venezuelan government ordered the closure of the border.

The order came at a time of high tension, in February of that year, to prevent the entry of humanitarian aid by sea in the midst of the prevailing social crisis.

Curaçao served as a collection center for this assistance, at a time of severe drug shortages and hyperinflation that made it difficult to buy food and other essential goods. Two cargo ships bound for Venezuela were stranded on that island due to the threat of being attacked by the Venezuelan Navy if they entered the sovereign waters of that country.

The Executive assured at that time that this assistance was part of an external invasion plan to overthrow him. It also blocked the entry of some 600 tons of aid stored in Cúcuta, Colombia, a country with which it also broke diplomatic relations and completely closed its land borders.

Venezuela closed the border to prevent the entry by sea of ​​humanitarian aid in the midst of the social crisis in that country in 2019 © Luis ACOSTA / AFP/Archives

The link with Bogotá was reestablished in August after the rise to power of the leftist Gustavo Petro.

With the Netherlands, Venezuela expressed its “will” to reopen with the ABC, but for now air connections are closed bilaterally.

food import

Aruba’s process is more gradual. Its first objective is to resume the maritime cargo connection to “import products from Venezuela at a lower price” and “combat the high cost of living,” said a statement from Prime Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes released over the weekend.

Aruba, which lives on tourism, especially from the United States, is an extremely expensive country: imported food, rent, gasoline… and imports from Venezuela can help.

“The island is ready for the reopening of the maritime border under strict conditions,” but “is not ready” to open air traffic safely, he said.

The AFP news agency consulted Wever-Croes’s office about possible dates for the reopening, but has not received a response so far.

Aruba, 100 km from Punto Fijo, Venezuela, and Curaçao, 150, became an important tourist destination for Venezuelans, between 100,000 and 150,000 a year. But since April 1, 2020, a visa was imposed for tourists from that country, in the midst of massive migration due to the crisis.

Tourists at Mambo Beach in Willemstad, Curacao © Daniel SLIM / AFP/Archives

The same Bonaire, the third border island with Venezuela but not independent but a municipality of continental Holland, which never declared the border closed.

