Last week, the Curaçao government ignored a delegation from Amnesty International Netherlands who wanted to talk about the violation of human rights against Venezuelan refugees. They were also forbidden to visit the barracks where refugees are held.











Dagmar Oudshoorn, director of Amnesty International Netherlands, and Amnesty researcher Yara Boff Tonella told the ANP on Friday that they regret that no agreement could be made with the government. In a report published on October 11, the human rights organization states that Curaçao is still violating the rights of Venezuelans fleeing to the island.

For example, Venezuelans are said to be humiliated and held in inhumane conditions and in some cases children are sent back separately from their parents. So far, there has been no response from the island government to the report. Amnesty also published a similar report in 2018. At the time, the government said it would adhere to international laws and agreements.

The current Minister of Justice, and also Prime Minister, Gilmar ‘Pik’ Pisas, said he could not receive the delegation. The barracks were not accessible due to renovation, the delegation of the human rights organization was told. In Aruba they were received by the government and, despite a renovation, they were given a tour of the foreigners’ barracks.

Oudshoorn says she is pleased that she was able to speak with human rights organizations during her visit to Curaçao, as well as with the deputy governor of Curaçao and the Representative of the Netherlands on the island. “But in the interest of human rights, we will continue to try to talk to the Curaçao government.” Contact will also be sought with representatives of the people on the island.