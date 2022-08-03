The Curaçao football association FFK has already said goodbye to Art Langeler as national coach and Guus Hiddink as technical director after three months. The union announced this in a brief press release on Tuesday evening (local time).
The association does not give any reason for their premature departure, but thanks the two “for their work and commitment to Curaçao football”.
Hiddink was already national coach and technical director of Curaçao in 2020, succeeding Remko Bicentini. Hiddink was only on the bench for two official international matches with Curaçao. An infection with corona brought an abrupt end to his work.
Contract until March 2023
However, on May 1 of this year, he returned to work as technical director. Langeler, who was nominated by Hiddink, also started on the same date.
Under the former coach of PEC Zwolle, Curaçao played three games. Nations League matches against Honduras were won once (1-2) and lost once (0-1). Canada lost 4-0.
Hiddink and Langeler had a contract until March 2023.
