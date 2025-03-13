Seat looks carefully at Donald Trump’s tariff policies in the United States. Although his presence in the country is still marginal, the car manufacturer has on its road map take the cupra brand there before the end of the decade; A plan that includes new models and industrial activity and that geopolitical fluctuations force to review periodically. The group works with several scenarios at the same time, but although the start of sales is scheduled for 2030 assumes that you must define your strategy in the first half of 2025.

This was explained by the company’s CEO, Wayne Griffiths, during the presentation of the results of exercise 2024. “Although the geopolitical situation complicates the premises we had a few months ago or even weeks ago, our plans to enter the United States remain the same,” said the leader.

He Plan a It was going to board the United States with two cars. One of the models will be manufactured in the facilities that Volkswagen has in North America, although it did not specify whether it will be in the United States or Mexico. On the other, it aspires to be assembled at the Seat plant in Martorell.

Tariffs announced to Mexico, Europe or Canada can influence the strategy, but not in the final destination. “Investment plans such important, thousands of millions, are made in the long term. They cannot be made depending on changes in this way; What you have to do is be flexible and handle alternatives, “he reassured. He added:” You have to handle the different scenarios, it is not all black or white. “

SEAT must work several years in advance. That is why the deadline to make a decision is approaching. And to take it, you have to take into account both the tariffs imposed by the United States to the place of production and if the European Union responds with other tariffs to Trump’s policies. “You have to be able to export that car to Europe, too”he recalled. “There are arguments for both regions,” he finished.

But the doubts do not revolve only around the place of production -Nadie guess how much they will be at that time. The type of product with which to land in the market view is also studied the slowness with which the electric car progresses, since only about 9% of the new registrations are of zero -emission vehicles. “We have to compare our plans with reality and listen to customers,” he explained.

“To go to the United States you have to have the cars that are sold there, bigger,” said Griffiths in a recent interview with electionomista.es.

Therefore, the manager is inclined to bet on both clean and combustion cars. “What needs to be is flexible and have alternatives, with a regulation that demands electric, a president who says Drill Baby Drill and a client who carries combustion cars,” he diagnosed. “And that is not worth only for the United States, it is worth everything,” he settled.

Once the strategy is defined, it will be time to seal the agreement with the Penkse Automotive distribution group, with which it has been in conversations for months.