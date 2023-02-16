Although previous remarks from our side about Cupra’s boasting have apparently had little effect – in their recent statements they compare themselves to the big bang, in the sense of ‘first there was nothing, then we came’ – it must be said that their cars are still become more interesting.

The brand, which has split off from Seat, clearly focuses on a new generation that wants nothing to do with the dusty means of transport of the previous one. ‘We sell emotions,’ says Cupra. “We are the black sheep.” One of the vehicles for those emotions must be the UrbanRebel, an electric city car that will appear in 2025.

The Cupra UrbanRebel Racing is a crazy rally prototype

Cupra promises a length of just over 4 meters, 440 kilometers of range and a 0-to-100 time of 6.9 seconds in the sportiest version with 234 hp. Judging by the concept car, you may also get ready for an epilepsy-inducing amount of flashing lights and animations on board. We would much rather rely on the two prototypes that are in front of us today.

Called UrbanRebel Racing, they are the craziest rally cars you’ve seen in ages. In line with their Extreme E pursuits, Cupra thought it would be nice to let their intended success pull some muddy stunts.

The test location

That is why we are here today in the middle of the Circuit de Catalunya near Barcelona, ​​which, not entirely coincidentally, has a rallycross track next to it that, together with a part of the circuit, forms a worthy test location. Small point: it’s raining, and the cars are on dry weather tyres. Oh, and they have a peak horsepower of just 435 horsepower.

We promise to take it easy, but in the end there is no other way: we are allowed to drive a lap at walking speed behind a Seat Ateca. Of course Cupra can’t have an overenthusiastic media figure driving one of the two priceless prototypes into powder, so we get it – but we can’t deduce much from this.

What can we say about the Cupra UrbanRebel Racing?

Well, you feel the urgency of the two electric motors that receive a maximum of 764 volts and can run at 12,500 rpm. And you get an idea of ​​the light, direct steering, the loud screeching sound and the pedals placed rather strangely far to the left.

But surprisingly there is still quite a bit of grip, so making a mischievous sideways trip is not an option either. At least, not without giving the Ateca a bumper kiss and making all kinds of people angry or disappointed.

Then test driver Jordi Gené takes place behind the wheel for a short and powerful taxi ride. Well, they trust him… And rightly so. The Cupra takes off with scribbling tires and we are amazed at the braking power on the wet, slippery asphalt.

Then we are thrown over the dirt and we feel like we are in some kind of huge centrifuge full of gravel. On a hill we briefly lift off the ground, after which we land again on the asphalt and Gené throws the car in a 180-degree mega four-wheel drive, around the tent with those present.

With steaming tires he puts the UrbanRebel aside and shakes our hand: “You like it?” We grin broadly and gloat at the delusion that we will do our weekly shopping in a very green and responsible way in the future.

Specifications Cupra UrbanRebel Racing (2023)

engine

2 e-motors

435 hp (peak)

510 Nm

30 kWh (battery)

Drive

four wheels

stepless

Performance

0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds

top 170 km/h

Consumption (average)

note

Range (assignment)

note

Loading time

note

Dimensions

4,250 x 1,983 x 1,460 mm (lxwxh)

2,600mm (wheelbase)

1,230 kilograms

luggage compartment n/a

Prices

not for sale