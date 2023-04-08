Getting into the car and having the sensation of being involved in a video game. Displays that pop up at the touch of a button, floating console, fluorescent interior lighting and steering wheel with console buttons. In short, welcome to the futurewhere we are no longer just talking about performance and km range with zero emissions.

Top technology

The work done by Cupra for its UrbanRebel Concept, whose launch is scheduled for 2025is a very clear sign of the direction taken by the Volkswagen Group. “In designing the electric car of the future, we must change the pre-established concepts and create a car for the drivers of tomorrow – says Jorge Díez, Director of Design Cupra – And this new generation was born into a world where the Internet offers immediate thrills with a simple click. Their car must give them that same feeling through an innovative design that they feel they own. At Cupra we love driving and that’s why all the elements are aimed at its protagonist, the driver”.

Video game inspiration

The first testimony are the two screens that open simply by pressing a button: “With these LED displays, the driver has all the necessary information at their fingertips. Together with the Head-up Display system, these two screens make driving the UrbanRebel Concept an experience unique emotion“. The interiors of the Spanish brand’s concept are dominated by a gaming aesthetic, all wrapped up in lighting that refers to video game culture: “When designing the interiors we have always had the next generations in mind, and for this we have created a color palette for the interior lighting that enhances the connection with the virtual worldintroducing shades such as purples and greens, as well as highlighting other elements of the cabin such as the suspended console”.

Style and design

Vibrant colors have also been used for the seats custom made with 3D knitting techniques, while the steering wheel accentuates the very idea of ​​gaming applied to the whole car. “It is a striking design, with a rounded cut at the bottom that gives it a sportier look. We’ve also incorporated buttons that resemble video console controls – concludes Jorge Díez – The interiors have been designed to make driving the future electric urban car a pure emotion behind the wheel”.