Cupra imagine theelectric car of the sporty future and with an attractive design like that of aracing careven if its scope will be only that citizen. The Spanish sports brand imagines an electric urban car with the Cupra Urban Rebel Conceptwhich will be launched in 2025.

Cupra UrbanRebel electric sports car

Cupra UrbanRebel Concept anticipates the electric sports car, which will be launched in 2025. The street version will have a sinuous and aggressive design, typical of a racing car.

Cupra UrbanRebel Concept, the standard version arrives in 2025

It is based on short platform MEB of the Volkswagen Group and represents an evolution of the brand towards a more progressive design language. The concept is long 4,080 mm1 wide.795mm and tall 1,444mm.

Cupra UrbanRebel Concept features, how is it?

On the front, the sharknose was created using a negative surface. The front end is also emphasized by the new triangular signature in the headlights. The enveloping design of the glass surfaces generates the visual effect of a helmetas on Cupra Tavascan Concept.

Cupra UrbanRebel Racing Concept

From the side, the car has athletic proportions thanks to the wedge line flowing from the C-pillar to the front door, with sculptural diagonal surfaces, which create tensional contrast.

Cupra UrbanRebel Racing Concept rear light signature

The rear view of the UrbanRebel Concept shows strong shouldersin a new interpretation of the already known design of Cupra Formentor. Also behind it stands out the big spoilertypical of a racing car.

Cupra UrbanRebel, power and performance

From a technical point of view, the UrbanRebel Concept in the Racing version can count on an electric motor of 250 kW (340 HP) of power continue and up to 320kW/430hp peak. The acceleration is searing: from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds.

Cupra Urban Rebel Concept VIDEO

The future road version, which we remember was born on Volkswagen MEB platformwill be equipped with a 234 hp (172 kW) electric motorpowered by a pack that will propel the electric sports car to 100 km/h in just 6.9 seconds, against an autonomy of over 440km.

Photo Cupra Urban Rebel Concept

You may also be interested in this content

👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 Latest lithium ion battery news

Testing new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK