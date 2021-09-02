Cupra imagine theelectric car of the sporty future and with an attractive design like that of aracing car, even if its scope will be only that citizen. The Spanish sports brand imagines an electric urban car showing al Munich Motor Show 2021 there Cupra UrbanRebel Concept, which will be launched in 2025.

Cupra UrbanRebel Concept electric sports car

Cupra UrbanRebel Concept anticipates the electric sports car, which will be launched in 2025. The road version will feature a sinuous and aggressive design, typical of a racing car.

Cupra UrbanRebel Concept, the production version arrives in 2025

It is based on the MEB short platform of the Volkswagen Group and represents an evolution of the brand towards a more progressive stylistic language. The concept is long 4,080 mm, wide 1.795 mm and high 1,444 mm.

Cupra UrbanRebel Concept features, how is it?

On the front, the sharknose was created using a negative surface. The front is also emphasized by the new one triangular signature in the headlights. The enveloping design of the glass surfaces generates the visual effect of a helmet, as on the Cupra Tavascan Concept.

Rear view of the UrbanRebel Concept

In the side, the car has athletic proportions thanks to the wedge line flowing from the C-pillar to the front door, with sculptural diagonal surfaces, which create tension contrast. The rear view of UrbanRebel Concept shows strong shoulders, in a new interpretation of the already known design of Cupra Formentor. Furthermore, the big spoiler, typical of a racing car.

Cupra UrbanRebel Concept, power and performance

From a technical point of view the UrbanRebel Concept can count on an electric motor from 340 hp but that thanks to the overboost can go up to 435 CV. Accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.2 seconds.

Cupra UrbanRebel Concept VIDEO

Photo Cupra UrbanRebel Concept

