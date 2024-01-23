TvBoy's art lights up the Cupra Garage Milano. The space dedicated to the Spanish brand in Corso Como hosted the traveling exhibition of the Urban Artist, aka Salvatore Benintende, on January 18th. With 7 works on display that underline his close relationship with the brand, which began in 2021 by joining the Tribe, the Sicilian artist wanted to recall the values ​​of the Sicilian car manufacturer and its symbols.

TvBoy's works

From ambassador Alexia Putellas, Barcelona women's footballer to singer Rosalia, up to virtual reality, without forgetting the very current topic of electrification. To the six static works, the seventh “itinerant” has been added, protagonist of the live performance of the Cupra Garage Milano: this work will tour all the houses of the Spanish brand around Europe as part of the TvBoy exhibition.

The relationship between TvBoy and Cupra

Salvatore Benintende was born in Palermo but has lived in Barcelona for over 13 years. He is part of the urban pop art movement, supporting its founding value of democratization. His works adorn the walls of the city and often express his rebellious and unconventional spirit. “This traveling exhibition, which will stop throughout Europe, is a beautiful project created together with the Cupra brand. Mine is an art in transit, it is an art that lives on the streets, as do Cupra's vehicles.”

The values ​​of the Tribe

Doing the honors at the Cupra Garage Milano was Pierantonio Vianello, Director of the Italian division of the Spanish brand, who commented on the initiative and the brand's relationship with TvBoy: “offering unique experiences is fundamental. The inauguration of this exhibition represents a further opportunity to convey emotions through the expression of urban art, an art that shares the street with Cupra as a space in which to best express one's performances”.