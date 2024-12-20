12/19/2024



Updated 12/20/2024 at 11:20 a.m.





Located one step above the successful Formentor, the Cupra Terramar comes to the market with an attractive design, all the technology of the Volkswagen Group and the characteristic sporty driving feel of the Spanish brand. With 4.57 meters longsome of its rivals are the Renault Austral, BMW X1, Audi Q3Mazda CX-5 and Lexus NX.

The Cupra Terramar is available with a gasoline engine with light hybridizationthe 1.5 eTSI with 150 HP, a 2.0 TSI 265 HP gasoline engine with C label and a 272 HP plug-in hybrid version which is what we have had the opportunity to try.

The Cupra Terramar eHybrid combines the operation of a 1.5-liter, 177 HP gasoline engine with that of a 116 HP electric motor and a battery with a gross capacity of 25.7 kWh. With a combined total power of 272 HP and 400 Nm of maximum torque, accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds.

The interior of the Cupra Terramar is much larger than that of the Formentor and allows four passengers and their luggage to travel very comfortably. The digitization falls on a 10.25-inch panel for the instrumentation and another 12.9 inches for the multimedia system which is easy to drive and offers wireless connection with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.









The starting price, without discounts or the MOVES III aid plan, is 41,190 euros for the 1.5 eTSI version and 57,170 euros for the Terramar eHybrid.

