The brand Cupra presents Terramara sporty SUV that aims to conquer the segment of C-SUV. Homage to the historian Terramar racing circuitThe Electrified SUV stands out for its bold design and driver-oriented interior, with sustainable materials such as recycled fabric Seaqual Yarnfor a strong digitalization of the passenger compartment, with a virtual cockpit and an advanced infotainment system. From a technical point of view, Terramar is available with a choice of five propulsion options, including TSI, Hybrid 48V mild hybrid, and the new generation e-Hybrid plug-in hybrid, with power up to 272 HP and over 100 km of electric autonomy.

The Cupra Terramar SUV, which is similar in size to theAudi Q3, stands out for its sporty proportions: 4,519 mm long, 1,584 mm high, 1,863 mm wide and a wheelbase of 2,681 mm.

New Cupra Terramar

The powerful front is characterised by the “shark nose” design and the light signature three triangles with high-definition LED Matrix headlights. The Cupra logo is framed by sculpted lines which accentuate the dynamism of the long bonnet. The alloy wheels are available in three sizes: 18”, 19” and 20”.

Cupra Terramar Lateral Terramar Terramar rear 3/4 Bumpers, headlights Terramar in motion Terramar in motion Cupra Terramar

The rear has wide proportions, with the Terramar logo and name illuminated. Terramar is also offered in nine exterior colors, including two matt ones Century Bronze Matt And Enceladus Grey Matt.

Inside the cabin, Cupra designers have evolved the style of the Tavascan and Formentor models, creating an even more sophisticated and digital with two large screens.

Cupra Terramar steering wheel cockpit

The first, from 10.25”serves as an instrument panel for the driver, while the second, a 12.9” touch screendominates the dashboard and manages the connected infotainment, compatible with Android Auto And Apple CarPlay in wireless mode. A 15W cooled inductive charging platform is also available, and the air conditioning is controlled via a backlit touch barbelow the multimedia system.

Cockpit dashboard Cockpit dashboard display Cockpit steering wheel Sports seats Center console controls Center console The cockpit of the new Terramar

Finally, the trunk of the Cupra Terramar has a load capacity that varies from 540 to 630 liters, thanks to the sliding rear seat, while in the plug-in hybrid versions the capacity is included tbetween 400 and 490 litres.

Cupra Terramar engines

The engine range of the Cupra Terramar sports SUV includes options TSI (petrol), Hybrid (mild hybrid)and the new generation of engines e-Hybrid (plug-in hybrids)with power ranging from 150 to 272 HP, all combined with a DSG dual clutch transmission. The mild hybrid version combines a petrol engine 1.5-litre petrol 150bhp with a system to 48 V for greater efficiency and ability to travel with the engine off in certain conditions.

The sportiest top-of-the-line version is the 265 hp VZ

TSI options include an engine 2.0-liter 204 HP and a version VZ 265 HPboth with four-wheel drive (4Drive). The e-Hybrid versions offer power of 204 HP And 272 HPwith an electric range of over 100 km thanks to a 19.7 kWh batteryquickly rechargeable up to 50 kW DC.

Trim features

The Cupra Terramar, built on the MQB Evo platformoffers an advanced sports setup with front suspension MacPherson and rear multilinkcombined with a 10mm lowered trim compared to the standard platform.

The SUV is also equipped with a progressive steering which adjusts response and assistance based on speed, maximizing agility and control. The electric brake booster Instead it allows for a quicker braking response and the ability to recover energy via the blending function, particularly useful in plug-in hybrid versions.

Cupra Terramar side

In the versions with 4Drive all-wheel drivethe system constantly monitors parameters such as steering angle and wheel speed to optimize the distribution of traction on the axles. The Terramar chassis is further refined with the Dynamic Ride Control (DCC) new generation, which includes two-valve shock absorbers for improved driving dynamics.

The SUV introduces a front axle with a more pronounced camber and a new control arm with improved elastokinematics. Drivers can choose between different driving profiles, including Comfort, Performance, Cupra (for VZ versions), Off-road (for all-wheel drive versions) and Individualto customize the driving experience according to your preferences. The ESC can be set to Sport mode on all engines and deactivated (ESC Off) on the VZ versions.

Rims and brakes

The Cupra Terramar comes with the following features as standard: 18” wheels with tires from 235mm for the 1.5 Hybrid 150 HP, 2.0 TSI 204 HP and e-Hybrid 204 HP versions. The versions VZ from 2.0 TSI with 265 hp and e-Hybrid with 272 hp are equipped with 19” wheels and wider tires from 255mmwith the option to opt for 20” rims on request.

The VZ versions can be equipped with Akebono brake calipers

The VZ versions can be further enhanced with Akebono brake calipers with six pistons and larger perforated disc brakes (375×36 mm).

Price, how much does the Terramar cost

The CUpra Terramar can now be ordered at the brand’s dealerships, with the first deliveries expected from November. Prices for the Cupra Terramar start at 42,250 euros for the 1.5 mild hybrid version with 150 HP and up to 59,550 euros for the 1,337 specimens of the special America’s Cup version.

All versions are equipped with a DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. Currently, in addition to the 1.5 Hybrid, the 2.0 TSI 4Drive with 265 hp is available starting from 53,700 euros and the 272 hp VZ e-Hybrid 56,250 euros.

America’s Cup Limited Edition special series logo

The prices of the America’s Cup Limited Edition versions are 57,000 euros And 59,550 euros respectively. The SUV can be ordered immediately at Cupra dealershipswith first deliveries expected from November 2024.

→ Terramar 1.5 Hybrid DSG 150 HP: €42,250

→ Terramar VZ 2.0 TSI DSG 4Drive 265 HP: €53,700

→ Terramar VZ 1.5 e-Hybrid DSG 272 HP: €56,250

→ Terramar 2.0 TSI DSG 4Drive 265 HP America’s Cup Limited Edition: €57,000

→ Terramar 1.5 e-Hybrid DSG 272 HP America’s Cup Limited Edition: €59,550

Cupra Terramar Photo

