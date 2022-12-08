The entry into production of the new one is approaching Cupra Terramarexpected in 2024. A little less than two years therefore, and the first examples of the new electrified SUV of the Spanish house will come off the assembly lines of the Gyor, in Hungary. Precisely for this reason, Cupra itself wanted to unveil the new model to 200 employees in the Hungarian plant owned by Audi: Wayne Griffiths, CEO of Cupra, and Alfons Dintner, President of Audi Hungary, were also present at the presentation.

“We are rebels with a big vision and a way of thinking unconventionaland together we will do great things – said Wayne Griffiths before unveiling the new Terramar to employees – This model combines emotion, style and sportiness with electrification, and pushes us towards the SUV market, one of the fastest growing segments in Europe. Together with you, the Cupra Tribe of Audi Hungary, we will produce this unique hero, which perfectly reflects the DNA of Cupra.” We are talking about a key model in the growth strategies of the Spanish brand: 4.5 meters long, the new electrified SUV by Cupra combines bold proportions and surprising design elements with a long bonnet and a shark nose; its market launch is expected in 2024will be available with combustion engines and a new generation of plug-in hybrid engines that will allow a range of 100 kilometers in all-electric mode.

“Cupra Terramar is a inspiring modelwhich inspires, a powerful piece of our production – added Alfons Dintner, who also acknowledged Cupra’s path to success and its great prospects, emphasizing the careful preparation of the plant where it will be produced – We will take it to the road boasting the highest quality”. We remind you that the new Terramar, together with other two electric models arriving such as UrbanRebel and Tavascan, is part of Cupra’s broader electrification strategy for 2025.