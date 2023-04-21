Cupra Tavascan takes on the task of showing the design of the future electrified cars of the rapidly growing young and youthful brand: no small responsibility for the second electric car from Cupra after the Born, as well as the first battery-powered SUV Coupé, but we are sure that he can carry on with honor. And given the engines with which it is equipped – we will soon deepen them – let’s talk about the real Cupra, therefore with a sporty look not only in terms of design but also in substance. The price, at the moment, is still unknown. Note, however, the arrival date of the Cupra Tavascan in Italy: the debut is scheduled for spring 2024.