The bond between Cupra and FC Barcelona is further strengthened. The Spanish brand has in fact viewed the works at the new Spotify Camp Nou where the Volkswagen Group brand will have an electric hub thanks to the installation of charging stations. The occasion also led to the delivery of a Cupra Tavascan to Joan Laporta, president of the Catalan club. The electric car was symbolically delivered by Wayne Griffiths, number one of the Iberian car manufacturer.

Cupra next to the Blaugrana

Cupra will also be the Official Automotive and Mobility Partner of FC Barcelona for the next five seasons. “At Cupra we are thrilled to strengthen our relationship with FC Barcelona, ​​the biggest club in the world. This collaboration is much more than a partnership. We share a vision for the future and the desire to inspire the world from Barcelona” – said Wayne Griffiths, CEO of Cupra “By handing over the Cupra Tavascan to President Laporta and committing ourselves to the Espai Barça project, we are strengthening our commitment to the next generation of athletes and car enthusiasts.” The agreement has expanded the scope of the sponsorship within the club’s sports sections. In addition to maintaining the relationship with the first men’s and women’s football teams, Cupra A becomes the official sponsor of FC Barcelona’s basketball, futsal, handball and roller hockey teams until June 2029. The partnership continues to grow stronger, driven by shared values ​​and a commitment to making a global impact.

The collaboration between Cupra and Barcelona

“Espai Barça is a key project for the club and that is why we are collaborating with leading companies to improve our home and make the new Spotify Camp Nou a global benchmark. – declared Joan Laporta, president of Barcelona – With Cupra and its contribution to our facilities with the installation of electric charging stations, we underline our mutual commitment to the future of mobility. We are happy with this partnership and we look forward to many more years of success and shared innovations”.