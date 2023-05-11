The name of the brand’s first production compact electric car was unveiled at the Barcelona International Motor Show Cupra. It will be called raval, denomination that pays homage to the capital of Catalonia. The identity of the first battery-powered car for mass production of the Iberian brand was announced by the CEO of Cupra Wayne Griffiths, explaining that the name chosen is linked to a district of Barcelona, ​​the Raval in fact, located in the heart of the city . Cupra Raval therefore completes the path of the UrbanRebel concept car.

Cupra’s first compact electric car

“Raval is one of the most amazing neighborhoods in Barcelona. And today we are proud that the brand’s future electric car bears his name and represents his spirit.”Wayne Griffiths explained – Cupra Raval is not just a car. It is an invitation to a new generation that expects something better. A rebel and 100% electric car, with its own character and linked to ‘Gen Z’. Something more emotional.” Cupra Raval will be produced at the Martorell headquarters. The company will invest 3 billion euros in the transformation of the plant by integrating the production lines of combustion models with those dedicated to the new electrified models, and will produce electric cars starting from 2025 based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB Small platform. Martorell is leading the Small BEV project for several Volkswagen Group brands.

Tavascan also arrives

“Cupra wants to be a driving force for change in the neighbourhood. For this reason, we are already in dialogue with the institutions and organizations of Raval to promote actions that help young people”, – Griffiths added – It’s a dream come true that started four years ago at the Frankfurt Motor Show and finally unveiled a few days ago at our Exponential Impulse event. Cupra Tavascan is a new hero for a new era, dreamed up, designed and developed in Barcelona”.

Electric vision for Cupra

CUPRA DarkRebel, the brand’s dream car, was also shown to those present at the Barcelona International Motor Show. “DarkRebel is the ultimate interpretation of CUPRA’s future design vision. With DarkRebel we want to demonstrate that electric cars of the future can be captivating and provocative”, said Jorge Diez, Head of Design at CUPRA. So far, more than 100,000 users have already configured their DarkRebel through an immersive experience in the Hyper Configurator. Their designs will contribute to the future physical version of the dream car, which could arrive very soon. The Cupra Raval thus joins the range of EVs of the Spanish brand, after the Tavascan unveiled last April in Berlin.